Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp's Key Pre-Match Press Conference Comments

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed his excitement at the UEFA Champions League draw and said he is happy with Liverpool's squad as it is, though the Reds are working on bringing more additions in.

The Reds drew Sevilla, Spartak Moscow and Maribor in the Champions League on Thursday, and Klopp is well aware of Sevilla's quality after clashing with them in the UEFA Europa League final in 2016, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo:

As noted by Goal's Melissa Reddy, he explained his excitement at some of the groups drawn: "We watched it after training together, and that was already exciting. There were some groups I thought 'Oh my God, who will go through?'"

According to the Echo's Joe Rimmer, he added: "The problem with our group is that the less you know about someone, the less respect you show them."

The German was less enthused with having to sit through Cristiano Ronaldo being awarded the UEFA Player of the Year gong, though:

Klopp also gave the latest on Philippe Coutinho, who has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, per Sky Sports. The Brazilian remains absent:

Per Rimmer, he discussed the state of Liverpool's squad: "If, and I said it a few times, the transfer window closes tomorrow, I am happy with it. We work on it, as you can imagine. But this transfer window is different to all other transfer windows."

He added: "I am happy at the moment. Will I be happy on the 31st? I don’t know. Will I be even happier on the 31st?"

The Reds have thus far brought in Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andy Robertson but are yet to bring in any central defenders.

Turning his attention to Arsenal's visit to Anfield on Sunday, he explained the difficulty his side will face: "They probably have [Alexis] Sanchez back for the first time, that gives this team another boost. That is an advantage for Arsenal."

Klopp appealed to fans to generate a strong atmosphere against a tough opponent, per Liverpool's official Twitter account:

According to Rimmer, he further discussed the Gunners' strengths that Liverpool must overcome: "It’s Arsenal—big speed, big quality, technical skills, different systems."

On Sanchez, he elaborated:

"He is pretty much involved in each situation. He is not fixed on one position. Very dominant. We don’t have to think too much about it. We defend in spaces so we don’t follow him all around the pitch. We need to stop the passes. If you’re too much concentrated on him then [Mesut] Ozil will show up, [Alexandre] Lacazette, [Theo] Walcott, [Danny] Welbeck...oh my God!"

The match may be early in the season, but it's an important one for both sides given their similar ambitions.

Arsenal, in particular, could do with getting something out of the game given they lost their last match at Stoke City, and the Reds can deal another blow to the Gunners with a win on Sunday.