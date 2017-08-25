Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

JOHN THYS/Getty Images

Kimi Raikkonen topped the timesheets with an excellent late effort in the first free practice session on Friday ahead of the 2017 Belgian Formula One Grand Prix.

He recorded a time of one minute, 45.502 seconds to put him just 0.053 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, while Sebastian Vettel came third in a session that saw plenty of action at the top of the standings.

Read on for a recap of how the action played out.

FP1 Recap

Here is the classification, per F1's official Twitter account:

The red flags were out early in the morning session. Shortly after Esteban Ocon set the first time of the day, Felipe Massa's practice came to a premature end when he hit a wall just 16 minutes in:

After the cars came back out, the session promptly became an ongoing duel between Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo, with Valtteri Bottas and Raikkonen also keeping themselves in the picture.

Indeed, Bottas managed briefly to record the quickest time, but immediately after he slipped off the track and into the tyres:

As he made his way to the pits, he was soon surpassed by both Hamilton and Ricciardo, and in turn they were split by Max Verstappen.

Meanwhile, McLaren's Fernando Alonso was plagued by DRS problems throughout, an issue that resulted in his disappointing 13th-placed time.

At the top of the timesheet, Vettel—who had a quiet session and was sitting back in P9—found a switch to ultrasoft tyres to have an immediate impact, as he instantly moved into second place.

With just five minutes remaining, a late surge from Raikkonen saw him top the lot with a superb effort, which could see him bring momentum into the afternoon session.