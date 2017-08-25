    Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight Time: PPV Coverage Guide to Anticipated Bout

    The moment fight fans around the world have been waiting for is just one day away. Conor McGregor will make his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr., one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport.

    While all the press conferences, open workouts and media scrums have been free for everyone to watch and enjoy, the fight itself will cost you a pretty penny.

    But before we dive into the specifics of Saturday night's main card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, let's take a look at the full fight card, including Fox's undercard, which is free to watch. 


    PPV Card (9 p.m. ET)

    • Floyd Mayweather Jr. (-450) vs. Conor McGregor (+325), super welterweight
    • Badou Jack (-450) Nathan Cleverly (+325), light heavyweight
    • Gervonta Davis (-5000) Francisco Fonseca (+1400), junior lightweight
    • Andrew Tabiti (-300) vs. Steve Cunningham (+230), cruiserweight

               

    Undercard (7 p.m. ET on Fox)

    • Yordenis Ugas (-190) vs. Thomas Dulorme (+155), welterweight 
    • Juan Heraldez (+180) vs. Jose Miguel Borrego (-230), junior welterweight
    • Kevin Newman vs. Antonio Hernandez, super middleweight 
    • Savannah Marshall vs. Sydney LeBlanc, super middleweight

          

    PPV information

    Mayweather vs. McGregor is set to break many records, including PPV sales and gate, but there are still tickets available for the fight. This doesn't come as much of a surprise, seeing as some seats start at $1,400 and go as high as $16,000 per seat. 

    Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe had a few choice words for the media and his competitors (looking at you, Golden Boy Promotions) a couple weeks back regarding slow ticket sales, but he remains steadfast that this fight will be the biggest boxing match in history.

    The PPV cost sits at $89.95 for standard definition and $99.95 for high definition. The main card can be acquired through most cable and satellite providers and can also be purchased online through ShowtimePPV.com, UFC Fight Pass and the PlayStation Store

    For those watching in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the PPV price is cheaper, albeit more inconvenient to watch. 

    The fight will be shown on Sky Box Office in the UK and Ireland. Watching the fight will cost viewers £19.95 or €24.95 for Republic of Ireland customers, although the fight won't happen until around 4 a.m. the morning of August 27 due to the time difference from Las Vegas. 

