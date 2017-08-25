Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight Time: PPV Coverage Guide to Anticipated Bout

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The moment fight fans around the world have been waiting for is just one day away. Conor McGregor will make his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr., one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport.

While all the press conferences, open workouts and media scrums have been free for everyone to watch and enjoy, the fight itself will cost you a pretty penny.

But before we dive into the specifics of Saturday night's main card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, let's take a look at the full fight card, including Fox's undercard, which is free to watch.



Official odds are courtesy of OddsShark.

PPV Card (9 p.m. ET)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (-450) vs. Conor McGregor (+325), super welterweight

Davis (-5000) Francisco (+1400), junior lightweight Andrew Tabiti (-300) vs. Steve Cunningham (+230), cruiserweight

Undercard (7 p.m. ET on Fox)

Yordenis Ugas (-190) vs. Thomas Dulorme (+155), welterweight

Kevin Newman vs. Antonio Hernandez, super middleweight

Savannah Marshall vs. Sydney LeBlanc , super middleweight

PPV information

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Mayweather vs. McGregor is set to break many records, including PPV sales and gate, but there are still tickets available for the fight. This doesn't come as much of a surprise, seeing as some seats start at $1,400 and go as high as $16,000 per seat.

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe had a few choice words for the media and his competitors (looking at you, Golden Boy Promotions) a couple weeks back regarding slow ticket sales, but he remains steadfast that this fight will be the biggest boxing match in history.

(Warning: some NSFW language)

The PPV cost sits at $89.95 for standard definition and $99.95 for high definition. The main card can be acquired through most cable and satellite providers and can also be purchased online through ShowtimePPV.com, UFC Fight Pass and the PlayStation Store.

For those watching in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the PPV price is cheaper, albeit more inconvenient to watch.

The fight will be shown on Sky Box Office in the UK and Ireland. Watching the fight will cost viewers £19.95 or €24.95 for Republic of Ireland customers, although the fight won't happen until around 4 a.m. the morning of August 27 due to the time difference from Las Vegas.