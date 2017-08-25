Little League World Series 2017: Teams and Top Players Remaining in LLWS Bracket

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

And then there were four.

With Thursday's doubleheader at the 2017 Little League World Series in the books, the field is set for this weekend's slate of championship games. By Saturday night, we'll know who the international and United States champions are. Come Sunday evening, there will be a new world champion in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Here's a look at the games left on the docket:

International Championship: Saturday, August 26, 12:30 p.m. ET, Mexico vs. Japan

U.S. Championship: Saturday, August 26, 3:30 p.m. ET, Texas vs. North Carolina

Consolation: Sunday, August 27, 10 a.m. ET

Championship: Sunday, August 27, 3 p.m. ET

Top Players

Matthew Matthijs, Southeast

If pitching wins championships in baseball, the kids from Greenville, North Carolina, should be feeling confident about their chances heading into Saturday's U.S. title game against the team from Lufkin, Texas.

The Southeast squad has surrendered just one run over its three games in Williamsport, thanks in no small part to the stellar two-way play of Matthew Matthijs. He has yet to allow a single hit while striking out a whopping 20 batters against two walks in nine innings. His blinding fastball and sharp slider helped the North State Little League register consecutive no-hitters, including a perfect game against South Dakota—the first at the Little League World Series since 2008.

The best of his performances, though, came against the very same Southwest squad he'll see this weekend. On Wednesday, Matthijs struck out 12 batters without allowing a baserunner in 4.1 innings to earn the victory.

Matthijs has held his own at the plate, too. He's notched three hits in nine at-bats, with a double, a run batted in and three runs scored. The Tar Heel team will need more of Matthijs' excellence to secure a spot in Sunday's tournament final.

Andre Garza, Mexico

Andre Garza has done it all for Mexico throughout the team's extended run from the loser's bracket to the brink of an International Championship. Of his four hits, three have gone for home runs. He has also driven as many runs as walks he's earned (six), putting his batting average at .571 with an eye-popping OPS of 2.626.

On the mound, Garza has given up just one earned run in seven innings, with more strikeouts (13) than hits (three) and walks (six) combined. What's more, he has yet to commit an error, be it as a pitcher, first baseman or right fielder.

The kids from Reynoso will have their hands full with a Japan club that's waltzed through its three games in Williamsport, allowing just one run along the way. But if Mexico can get some runners on base, one sweet swing from Garza might be all it takes to send the Guadalupe Trevino Kelly Little League into Sunday's main event.

