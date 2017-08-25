McGregor vs. Mayweather Odds, Inside the Kap Protest and More: The B/R Mag Show
This week's podcast is on the ground in Vegas at the super-fight, outside NFL HQ for a rally of our times and courtside with A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Plus: Kyrie!August 25, 2017
Have the dog days of the summer sports calendar ever been so...intense?
This week's Sports-Culture Power Rankings range from the so-called Fight of the Century (where Dave Schilling is bearing witness) to the future of the Colin Kaepernick debate and the #ImWithKap rally (where Natalie Weiner is holding court).
But, hey: At least there is somehow still NBA trade talk—including, but not limited to, why LeBron James is destined for the Lakers less than a year from now...if Isaiah Thomas even makes it in Cleveland that long.
After we find out who won the week, A Boogie wit da Hoodie is back with a new track and some NBA takes ("Don't make me look bad, Melo"). And then it's over to Roger Goodell's office for some good old-fashioned protest.
