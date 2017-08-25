McGregor vs. Mayweather Odds, Inside the Kap Protest and More: The B/R Mag Show

Have the dog days of the summer sports calendar ever been so...intense?

This week's Sports-Culture Power Rankings range from the so-called Fight of the Century (where Dave Schilling is bearing witness) to the future of the Colin Kaepernick debate and the #ImWithKap rally (where Natalie Weiner is holding court).

But, hey: At least there is somehow still NBA trade talk—including, but not limited to, why LeBron James is destined for the Lakers less than a year from now...if Isaiah Thomas even makes it in Cleveland that long.

After we find out who won the week, A Boogie wit da Hoodie is back with a new track and some NBA takes ("Don't make me look bad, Melo"). And then it's over to Roger Goodell's office for some good old-fashioned protest.

Catch up on the rest of the week, quick: Click here to subscribe to The B/R Mag Show on iTunes. (Or here foriHeartRADIO, or here for TuneIn.)

Or you can just listen to Episode 12 of The B/R Mag Show below...