    McGregor vs. Mayweather Odds, Inside the Kap Protest and More: The B/R Mag Show

    This week's podcast is on the ground in Vegas at the super-fight, outside NFL HQ for a rally of our times and courtside with A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Plus: Kyrie!
    August 25, 2017

    Have the dog days of the summer sports calendar ever been so...intense?

    This week's Sports-Culture Power Rankings range from the so-called Fight of the Century (where Dave Schilling is bearing witness) to the future of the Colin Kaepernick debate and the #ImWithKap rally (where Natalie Weiner is holding court).

    But, hey: At least there is somehow still NBA trade talk—including, but not limited to, why LeBron James is destined for the Lakers less than a year from now...if Isaiah Thomas even makes it in Cleveland that long.

    After we find out who won the week, A Boogie wit da Hoodie is back with a new track and some NBA takes ("Don't make me look bad, Melo"). And then it's over to Roger Goodell's office for some good old-fashioned protest.

           

    Catch up on the rest of the week, quick: Click here to subscribe to The B/R Mag Show on iTunes. (Or here foriHeartRADIO, or here for TuneIn.)

    Or you can just listen to Episode 12 of The B/R Mag Show below...

