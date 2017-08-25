Conor McGregor's Nutritionist Says Star Will Make Weight vs. Floyd Mayweather

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has speculated Conor McGregor won't make weight for Saturday's fight, but Notorious' nutritionist isn't willing to indulge that conjecture.

Speaking to ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto on Thursday, George Lockhart was adamant McGregor is in no danger of missing the 154-pound cutoff.

"It's perfect," Lockhart said of McGregor's physique. "I'd even call it a masterpiece. He woke up this morning eight pounds over weight. He'll get down to maybe 156 pounds by tonight. I'm pretty sure he'll wake up on weight tomorrow. If he does have to cut, it will be two pounds, max."

On Tuesday, Mayweather told FightHype.com he thought McGregor was "extremely heavy" at 164 pounds and that he wouldn't be able to cut down in time for the weigh-in.

"I don't think he's gonna make the weight," Mayweather said. "Even if he does make the weight, that's even better, but if he doesn't make the weight, we're still gonna fight. But it's gonna be a heavy fine. Gimme that money."

As one would expect, the UFC lightweight champion didn't take kindly to those comments.

"Tell him to shut his f--king mouth," McGregor said, (warning: link contains NSFW language) per FightHype. "He knows nothing, fool of a thing. Let him keep praying. Praying for fatigue. Praying for me to take a back step. All he's doing is praying but he’s praying to the new God of boxing."

Friday's weigh-in is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.