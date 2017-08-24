Asuka Relinquishes NXT Women's Title After Suffering Collarbone Injury

Credit: WWE.com

Asuka is no longer the NXT women's champion after giving up the title during Thursday's NXT television tapings.

NXT's official Twitter account shared a video of the Full Sail University crowd cheering for Asuka after she surrendered the belt to general manager William Regal:

The move comes after WWE announced she suffered a collarbone injury at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III last Saturday, which could keep her out for six to eight weeks.

The move likely signals Asuka's ascension to the main roster as well. Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported the Empress of Tomorrow will join Raw.

Asuka held the NXT women's championship for over 500 days after beating Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Dallas on April 1, 2016.

This is the second time the women's belt has been vacated. The title was up for grabs after Paige showed up on Raw and won the Divas Championship the night after WrestleMania XXX on April 7, 2014. NXT subsequently held a tournament to determine a new champion, and Charlotte defeated Natalya in the final at the first NXT TakeOver event on May 29, 2014.

Asuka has cast a big shadow in NXT after Bayley, Nia Jax, Carmella and Alexa Bliss all made the move to the main roster, and one could argue it served to the detriment of the division as a whole. Nobody could reach Asuka's level.

NXT doesn't have the same kind of star power in the women's division it once had with the Four Horsewomen, but it's still flush with promising talent such as Ember Moon, Ruby Riot, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay and Nikki Cross.

There's no question Asuka is one of NXT's biggest stars, but her promotion to Raw could potentially be refreshing for the NXT women's division.