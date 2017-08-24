Carson Wentz's 2 TDs Put Eagles Past Dolphins; Jay Cutler, Jay Ajayi Shine

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The third preseason game has long been considered the closest thing to a regular-season dress rehearsal in the NFL, which is welcome news for the Philadelphia Eagles after Thursday's contest.

Philadelphia beat the Miami Dolphins 38-31 at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday after they held joint practices leading up to the contest.

The respective starting quarterbacks served as the primary storyline coming into the game considering the pressure on each this season.

Philadelphia's Carson Wentz is expected to make a jump in his second season, while Miami's Jay Cutler is tasked with leading the Dolphins back to the playoffs as the new signee after Ryan Tannehill suffered an injury.

The talent and concerns were on full display for both in the early going.

Cutler finished 5-of-8 passing for 105 yards and a touchdown pass to Julius Thomas, but he fumbled on his first possession when Vinny Curry blew past Laremy Tunsil and crushed the former Chicago Bear.

Wentz took full advantage of the turnover and opened the scoring with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Torrey Smith, burning former Eagle Byron Maxwell in the process. Philadelphia's starting signal-caller finished 6-of-10 for 129 yards and two touchdowns, but his interception set up a second Jay Ajayi touchdown when Jordan Phillips returned it deep into Eagles' territory.

Even though it was the third preseason game, they were each pulled in the second quarter after producing enough in their limited action.

Two combinations in particular stood out with Cutler hitting DeVante Parker for a 72-yard completion and Wentz connecting with Alshon Jeffery for a 15-yard touchdown.

Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal and Matt Bowen of ESPN suggested Dolphins fans should grow accustomed to the Cutler-Parker tandem:

One reason they found open space downfield was Ajayi, who drew attention from Philadelphia defenders with 53 yards and two scores on nine carries. It would take significant pressure off Cutler's shoulders if Ajayi can build on his breakout performance from last year when he tallied 1,272 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

The offensive efficiency guys like Ajayi and Jeffery brought faded when backup quarterbacks Matt Moore and Brandon Doughty entered for Miami and Matt McGloin played for Philadelphia. They threw a combined four interceptions, though McGloin tallied a game-high 155 passing yards and the game-winning score to Marcus Johnson.

Mychal Kendricks ran one of Moore's picks back for a touchdown, which was business as usual this preseason:

Kendricks wasn't the only playmaker on the field after most of the starters exited:

Of the reserves who finished the game, Philadelphia's Corey Clement and Miami's Jakeem Grant stood out. Clement tallied 42 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Grant busted through multiple tackles and turned on the jets for a 69-yard touchdown.

However, it was Don Cherry's interception and deep return that set up the winning touchdown connection from McGloin to Johnson.

Clement, Grant, Cherry and the rest of the Eagles and Dolphins will have another chance to make a preseason impression Aug. 31. Philadelphia finishes its preseason against the New York Jets, while the Dolphins conclude against the Minnesota Vikings.