Little League World Series 2017: Updated US, International Brackets and Schedule

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The international and United States bracket finals have been determined in the Little League World Series, and both Reynosa, Mexico, and Lufkin, Texas, have earned the opportunity to play in their respective championship games

Mexico squared off with British Columbia, Canada, and the two teams were tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth. Reynosa scored a run in the fourth to take the lead and three more in the fifth to put the game away. Mexico defeated Canada 6-2, as Jorge Garcia and Jorge Lambarria each hit home runs for the victors.

Lufkin used its powerful offense to overpower Fairfield, Connecticut, 14-4. The Texas team scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning, and Fairfield was never able to mount enough of an attack to get back in the game.

Collin Ross belted a three-run homer for Lufkin in the first inning. Ross, Chip Buchanan and Christian Mumphery each had two hits for the victors, while Mark Requena pitched 4.2 innings and earned the victory.

Mexico will meet undefeated Japan in the international bracket championship game. Those two teams will meet Saturday at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsy at 12:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised by ABC.

While Mexico has played well and has a 4-1 record to this point in the tournament, it's going to have a huge challenge on its hands against Japan. The team from Tokyo has outscored its opponents 22-1 in building a 3-0 record.

Lufkin has a similar challenge on its hands when it faces Southeast regional champion Greenville, North Carolina. That game will also be played at Lamade Stadium, and first pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and broadcast by ABC.

Greenville has been the dominant American team in the tournament, outscoring its opponents 24-1 in building a 3-0 record. However, Lufkin pushed the Southeast champions to the limit in a seven-inning 2-1 loss Wednesday night.

The winners of the international and U.S. championship games will meet Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Lamade Stadium at 3 p.m. for the Little League championship, and it will be televised by ABC.

The two runner-ups will meet at 10 a.m. Sunday, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.