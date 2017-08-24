Jimmy Butler Discusses 'So-Called Dislike' of Dwyane Wade by Bulls Teammates

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler moved from the Chicago Bulls to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he had a message for his former teammates when it comes to fellow All-Star guard Dwyane Wade.

"Hell, probably some of them can't stand or don't like me. That's fine," Butler said, per the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley. "I'm still waking up fortunate and blessed every day, just like Dwyane is. He still has a fabulous family and a lot more important things to worry about than the opinions of others. But if they dislike him because the guy wants to win, well, then that team has some serious problems on the way."

During ESPN's The Jump on Tuesday, ESPN.com's Nick Friedell reported a buyout of Wade's contract is inevitable, and it's only a matter of he and the Bulls determining how much the team will pay him.

Friedell added "the young players on the Bulls really can't stand [Wade]," which begins at the 3:07 mark of the video below.

Even if there isn't any friction between Wade and his current teammates, it makes little sense for him to play for the Bulls for another season.

Wade will turn 36 in January and is clearly in the twilight of his NBA career. He won't offer much value to the Bulls considering the Butler trade signaled a full-scale rebuild. While Wade is in the final year of his deal, he's set to earn $23.8 million in 2017-18.

Chicago would be far better off paying some percentage of that salary and focusing fully on its young core, which includes Bobby Portis, Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen.

Wade, meanwhile, could spend at least the upcoming season playing for a title contender rather than be stuck on a team that's destined for the lottery.