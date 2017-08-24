Squirrel Interrupts Preseason Game Between Dolphins and Eagles

A squirrel decided to take advantage of cheap preseason tickets and catch some of Thursday's game between the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Roughly five minutes into the second quarter, the furry creature invaded the field of play before taking a rest near the 25-yard line.

After catching a breather, he continued his journey, and he never turned the ball over once despite the graphic that appeared on television screens regarding the Eagles defense as he scampered.

No word yet on if he knows "Rally Cat."

[Twitter]