D'Angelo Russell Says He Wants Teams to 'Hate' the Nets

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

D'Angelo Russell has a chip on his shoulder, and he's going to try to put it to good use during his first season with the Brooklyn Nets.

"I want teams to hate us," Russell said Thursday at the Brooklyn Nets Summer Basketball Camp, according to Nets Daily's Anthony Puccio. "We've struggled over the last few years in Brooklyn. Teams are used to coming in and taking nights off. I just want to rebuild that and make it a place where people come and say, 'Alright we got the crowd against us. It’s New York.'"

Russell added that he likes how the Nets are positioned after acquiring several players who figure to be motivated after they were traded to Brooklyn this summer.

"I feel like everyone's confident around here. Individually speaking I know I’m coming in with an edge. Allen Crabbe – I know he's coming in with an edge. DeMarre Carroll's coming in with an edge. I feel like we're a confident team and we’re looking forward to doing what we do best," he said.

The Nets are certainly stocked with more talent than they were a season ago when they finished an NBA-worst 20-62. In that regard, they should be a more energetic and entertaining team.

"You want a certain group that are gonna build together," head coach Kenny Atkinson told SB Nation's Kristian Winfield in July. "I don’t think you want all your players in different age groups (while rebuilding). So it's good that we have a young core we can build with."

Inexperience, though, is generally accompanied by developmental speed bumps.

So as the 2017-18 season approaches, Russell will have to be patient as Atkinson integrates several new pieces to the fold and attempts to build the Nets into a more formidable Eastern Conference competitor.