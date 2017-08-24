NFL Preseason Week 3 Roundup: Jay Ajayi Can Be Your Fantasy Cornerstone

0 of 6

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Watching preseason football is a scouting mission for more than just the general managers ready to pounce after roster cuts. You, the fantasy football champion, have your scouting notebook handy too.

We're in the peak time for strategizing, scheming and reminding Lenny in accounting that you've owned him for years. And Thursday night Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi reminded everyone that he can lead their bragging-rights crusades in 2017.

Ajayi is one of just four running backs in league history to run for 200-plus yards in two straight games. That pushed him to finish fourth in rushing during the 2016 season, his first year as a starter after getting only 49 carries in 2015. And remarkably, Ajayi reached that perch even though he didn't earn his starting status until Week 5.

Many fantasy minds were imagining what he could do over a full year after watching Ajayi bully his way through the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night. Now just as many trigger fingers should be itchy when his name pops up on draft day.

We begin with Ajayi's adventures in this look back at the opening dress rehearsal night in Week 3 of the preseason. And we'll get to the continued Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback misadventures shortly.