Mike Williams Ruled out vs. Cowboys Due to Knee Injury After Being Carted off

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers announced wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a knee injury in the first half of Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys and was ruled out.

Chargers writer Ricky Henne noted he was carted off the field.

Williams has already dealt with health issues early on in his NFL career, suffering a herniated disc before his rookie season even started. However, he didn't undergo surgery and returned to the field with nine catches for 84 yards through five games.

The Clemson product turned heads during his final collegiate season when he helped lead the Tigers to the national championship with 98 catches for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Chargers selected him with the No. 7 overall pick with the hope he could develop into a game-changing receiver at the NFL level as well.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, it still has the combination of Keenan Allen and Travis Benjamin to play wide receiver while Williams is out.

However, it could use him back and healthy so he can accelerate his own development after dealing with early injury problems.