Le'Veon Bell Reports to Steelers After Holding out over Contract Dispute

Le'Veon Bell reported to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday following an extended holdout after the two sides couldn't agree to terms on a long-term contract extension prior to training camp.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network first reported news of Bell's arrival.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Bell left the training facility shortly thereafter to take his physical, noting he will be able to sign a contract once he passes.

Bell's holdout was never expected to last into the regular season after he told ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler in July that he planned to play on the $12.1 million franchise tag this season.

"It's a little frustrating, but it's a business," Bell said at the time, per Fowler. "I'm not in a rush to sign for something I'm not valued at if I feel I'm worth more than what they are offering me."

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, that offer averaged $12 million a season, including a $30 million payout over the first two years of the new deal.

However, Bell ultimately decided to table discussions because he was seeking a deal that could help reset the running back market.

"The running back market definitely took a hit, and I can't be the guy who continues to let it take a hit," Bell said, per Fowler. "We do everything: We block, we run, we catch the ball. Our value isn't where it needs to be. I'm taking it upon myself to open up some eyes and show the position is more valuable."

And after Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman put pen to paper on a record-setting five-year, $41.25 million contract Aug. 9, Bell will assuredly be looking to top those figures when his next payday arrives.

Now that the 25-year-old has reported, he should be as motivated as ever to show why he's the game's premier backfield talent a season after he compiled 1,884 yards and nine touchdowns from scrimmage in just 12 games.