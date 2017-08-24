Dez Bryant Says It's 'Crazy' People Think He Doesn't Care About Racial Issues

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

While Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant hasn't been as outspoken as other NFL players about social issues, the three-time Pro Bowler told reporters that doesn't reflect apathy on his part toward those causes.

Bryant said Thursday he prefers to "lead by example" but doesn't begrudge players who choose to protest in different ways, per ESPN.com's Todd Archer:

"They are free to do what they want. Hell no, I'm not (criticizing) none of that. Their beliefs are their beliefs. And I'm not saying that it's wrong because they are feeling a certain way. They are supposed to. I'm just saying, I want to lead by example by doing positive. I'm not saying what they are doing is wrong. I just have my ways of going about things."

"My whole thing about that whole situation, like, people think that I don't care ... that's crazy," Bryant said.

His comments came following a back-and-forth between he and ESPN's Jemele Hill on Twitter.

Bryant jokingly tweeted he was boycotting a Blaze Pizza location after an employee said she'd remain a New York Giants fan despite the tip she received from Bryant, per The Score's Caitlin Holroyd.

Hill took exception to the tweet and seemingly criticized Bryant's decision not to partake in the national anthem protests that have grown in volume throughout the NFL:

Hill later clarified her stance:

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began protesting during the national anthem last preseason, telling NFL Network's Steve Wyche he wouldn't "stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."

Since then, others have adopted Kaepernick's protest, either taking a knee, remaining seated or raising a fist during the anthem in a protest against police brutality and social injustice.

On Wednesday, demonstrators held a rally outside the NFL's headquarters in New York City in part to show support for Kaepernick, who remains without a team after opting out of his contract with the 49ers in the spring.

The NAACP also wrote a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to ask for a "formal meeting to discuss what many in our community are viewing as a league-wide set of retaliatory actions against [Kaepernick] for exercising his First Amendment rights."