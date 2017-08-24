Drew Brees Could Near Top of Multiple Career Leaderboards in 2017

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has an illustrious career already in his rearview, but he has an opportunity to build on his resume further in 2017.

Entering the season, Brees (5,836 completions) possesses a great chance to pass Peyton Manning (6,125) for second on the all-time career completed passes list, requiring 270 to move into second, per USA Today. He could also move into the top spot ahead of Brett Favre (6,300) with 465 completions this season, and the veteran gunslinger is coming off a 2016 season in which he completed a career-high 471.

Brees theoretically possesses an opportunity to knock Favre down on the career passing touchdowns list as well. He would need to throw 44 touchdown passes this season to pass Favre (508) for second on the list and his previous career high of 46 from 2011 surpasses that mark.

The completions record seems obtainable given Brees' recent track record, but the team traded star wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the New England Patriots prior to the season. Cooks' departure leaves Brees with a pass-catching crew that lacks some of the star power of previous seasons.

Michael Thomas fits the bill as a top-flight wideout and Willie Snead is a capable secondary option, but Coby Fleener didn't measure up to the expectations of a tight end in Sean Payton's system and veteran Ted Ginn Jr. is a questionable third wideout. Brees will make some of his receivers better and perhaps Fleener will experience more success after another offseason with New Orleans.

Brees has plenty of accolades to his name, including 10 Pro Bowls, one All-Pro team and a Super Bowl MVP. Even without the milestones ahead, he seems destined to have his bust enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He and the Saints begin their season with a Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.