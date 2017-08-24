Seth DeValve's Wife Says Browns TE Not 'White Savior' for Kneeling During Anthem

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Seth DeValve was one of 12 Cleveland Browns players to take a knee during the national anthem during Monday's preseason game, but he is of note as the first white player to kneel during the anthem as part of a movement started by Colin Kaepernick last season.

His wife, Erica Harris DeValve, wrote an essay in support of her husband on The Root, but wanted to note that Seth should not be considered a "white savior":

"We should not see Seth’s participation as legitimizing this movement. Rather, he chose to be an ally of his black teammates. To center the focus of Monday’s demonstration solely on Seth is to distract from what our real focus should be: listening to the experiences and the voices of the black people who are using their platforms to continue to bring the issue of racism in the U.S. to the forefront."

Erica also noted that while she is black, Seth's actions were not to please her but instead in support of his teammates.

"If I were white, he should have done the same, and I am confident that he would have," she wrote.

Even though Kaepernick remains an unsigned free agent, several players around the league have continued kneeling or sitting during the preseason, including Marshawn Lynch and Michael Bennett. Bennett also explicitly called for white players to join in the protest, believing that would make a significant impact for the cause.

"It would take a white player to really get things changed," he said last week on ESPN's SC6. "Because when somebody from the other side understands and they step up and they speak up about it ... it would change the whole conversation."

Philadelphia Eagles veteran Chris Long put his hand on teammate Malcolm Jenkins in support last week, while Britton Colquitt did the same with the Browns circle, although DeValve was the only white Cleveland player to kneel.

The second-year tight end appeared in 12 games last season (two starts) while grabbing 10 receptions for 127 yards.