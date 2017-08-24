Texans WR Jaelen Strong Suspended 1 Game for Violating Substance Abuse Policy

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Houston Texans will be without wide receiver Jaelen Strong for one game after he was suspended by the NFL on Thursday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Strong was suspended for Week 1 of the regular season due to a violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

The NFL issued a statement regarding Strong's suspension, noting he is still "eligible to participate in all preseason games and practices," and he can return to Houston's active roster on Sept. 11, via Mark Berman of Fox 26.

Per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Strong has filed an appeal of his suspension that stems from a February 2016 arrest on a marijuana possession charge in Arizona.

Since being drafted in the third round out of Arizona State in 2015, Strong has struggled to stay on the field. The 23-year-old has only played in 18 out of 32 regular-season games with the Texans. He suffered an ankle injury during a Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions last season that landed him on injured reserve in December.

With Strong suspended, the Texans will have DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Braxton Miller as their top three wide receivers in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.