Premier League Week 3 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Liverpool welcome Arsenal on Sunday, as both Premier League giants hope to light up their campaigns at Anfield.

The sides have appeared off the pace in their opening encounters but have added attacking signings through the summer.

Early leaders Manchester United host Leicester City on Saturday evening. The Red Devils opened their Premier League season with eight goals in two games.

Wayne Rooney and Everton arrive in west London hoping to test reigning champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Saturday's early kick-off sees Manchester City face a tricky away day on the south coast, where they will meet Bournemouth.

Saturday, August 26

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City: 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET. (2-4): NBC/Sky Sports

Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET. (1-1): NBC

Huddersfield Town vs. Southampton: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET. (1-0): NBC

Newcastle United vs. West Ham United: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET. (1-1): NBC

Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET. (3-1): NBC

Manchester United vs. Leicester City: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET (2-1): NBC/BT Sport

Sunday, August 27



Chelsea vs. Everton: 1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET. (2-2): NBC

West Bromwich Albion vs. Stoke City: 1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET. (1-0): NBC/Sky Sports

Liverpool vs. Arsenal: 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET. (3-3): NBC/Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley: 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET. (3-1): NBC

Live-stream links: Sky Go. BT Sport App. NBC Sports App. fuboTV.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

As Liverpool claimed their place in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, Arsenal would have been looking on with envy after their failure to finish in the top four last term.

The Gunners must rectify the error this season, or longstanding manager Arsene Wenger could be shown the door for the underachievement.

Wenger added to his striking options in the summer, signing Alexandre Lacazette from Olympique Lyonnais to score the goals needed for a title challenge.

Alexis Sanchez's return cannot come too soon for the north London side, with his craft and wizardry always missed when he is absent.

Per Sky Sports News, Wenger declared the Chile superstar is ready for the trip to Anfield for what would be his first match of the season.



Sanchez scored 27 goals and created 13 assists in the Premier League and Europe combined last term, according to WhoScored.com, and his partnership with Lacazette could hurt Liverpool.

The Reds still appear weak in defence, and manager Jurgen Klopp has been unable to recruit a world-class centre-back since his arrival in October 2015.

Klopp continues to opt for his heavy-metal football, but his blend of attacking play will be neutralised if his players once again fail to protect their goalkeeper.

Prediction: 3-3.

Manchester United vs. Leicester

United have yet to be tested at the back this season, but the Foxes have proved they will attack any side, with Jamie Vardy back in form as the No. 9.

The signing of Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City appears to have awoken Vardy, and the England international has rediscovered his touch and anticipation.

Vardy's dip in quality contributed to former boss Claudio Ranieri's demise last season, but he closed the campaign with improved productivity.

United's defence was solid throughout pre-season, and the axis of David De Gea, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones has particularly impressed.

Those three have allowed United to flow forward and support Romelu Lukaku, and summer signing Nemanja Matic has added further cover.

Lukaku appears at home at Old Trafford, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will provide the Belgian striker with sufficient competition.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News believes United have an interesting problem to deal with following the announcement of Ibrahimovic's return:

The former Everton player has displayed his mobility and finishing in his early days back under United boss Jose Mourinho, and his intelligence has added greater variation to United's options.

Paul Pogba is clearly benefiting having a quick and aggressive No. 9 ahead of him, and the France international has seen an improvement in his attacking involvement.

Mourinho's men have found the verve they were missing last season, and they will hope they can now consistently perform at the Theatre of Dreams.

Prediction: United win 2-1.

