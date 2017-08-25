NFL Free Agents 2017: Rumors, Predictions for Top Available Players

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Typically, NFL teams would cut rosters down to 75 players after the third preseason game, but owners decided to allow 90-man rosters to hold until coaches make decisions for the final 53-man depth chart. As a result, teams can wait until September to seriously consider veteran free agents.

There's a reason big names that may cost teams more money such as Darrelle Revis and Nick Mangold haven't been tossed around the rumor mill over the summer. Both players showed a decline during the previous season with the New York Jets, but talent evaluators want to see what their young inexpensive rookies and second-year assets bring to the field.

At the moment, clubs will bring in veterans to help developing position groups and add depth to thin units. On paper, the San Francisco 49ers should field a talented front seven. As we inch closer to the regular season, general manager John Lynch may consider adding experience behind the projected starters.

Who did the 49ers host for workouts? Will the New York Jets add a potential starter on the offensive line?

Ricardo Mathews Takes Second Visit with the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers signed defensive tackle Earl Mitchell to a four-year, $16 million contract in February. The 29-year-old interior defensive lineman impressed during training camp, per Sacramento Bee reporter Matt Barrows.

Nonetheless, San Francisco seems interested in signing career-backup Ricardo Mathews for depth on the inside, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Aside from Elvis Dumervil, the 49ers pass-rushers will pressure opposing quarterbacks with youth in a 4-3 scheme. Mathews has played in 3-4 base systems with the Indianapolis Colts, then-San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers over the past eight seasons. However, defensive coordinator Robert Selah may be open to moving him inside for run support.

Mathews won't generate much pocket pressure, but he can carve out a niche role plugging gaps in run support. It's not a make-or-break transaction for the defensive line, but the veteran's ability to contribute in certain packages seems feasible.

Prediction: Ricardo Mathews signs with the 49ers

49ers Host Tyson Jackson for Workout

Mathews isn't the only defensive lineman who interests the 49ers. The team also hosted Tyson Jackson for a workout, per Rapoport:

The No. 3 overall pick from the 2009 draft started 55 games through five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before playing for the Atlanta Falcons for three years. Unlike Mathews, Jackson took over starting positions on previous teams—that trend would likely end in San Francisco.

Similar to Mathews, Jackson won't have many opportunities to bring down passers in the pocket. At this point in his career, he's a rotational gap-stuffer to crowd running lanes. Last year, he only logged 13 tackles in 16 games.

Jackson's production dropped after he joined the Falcons in 2014, but his experience and reduced role could help San Francisco. Though, Mathews seems like the probable choice to fill that void. The ninth-year pro could see the field a lot more with another team in desperate need of big bodies to stuff the run.

Prediction: Tyson Jackson signs with the Denver Broncos

Will Beatty Visits the New York Jets on Thursday

As the Jets enter a complete rebuild period, the front office may consider adding a veteran at tackle. Gang Green hosted ninth-year offensive lineman Will Beatty on Thursday:

For a majority of Beatty's career, he's played on the left side. Kelvin Beachum, who signed a three-year, $24 million deal, should win the starting role at that position, but it's not set in stone.

The Jets have made shifts across the offensive line with Ben Ijalana taking reps on both sides. He finished the 2016 season with eight starts at left tackle. Second-year offensive lineman Brandon Shell could eventually earn a starting spot on the right. He flashed during the previous campaign and started strongly in the preseason opener, per Pro Football Focus.

The Jacksonville Jaguars may vie for Beatty due to a messy break up with Branden Albert, who retired and returned, which led to his release. Whether it's Blake Bortles or Chad Henne under center, the offensive line needs solid pass protectors.

Cam Robinson struggled in pass protection on the collegiate level, per NFL Media's Lance Zierlein. Jermey Parnell experienced missteps as a pass-blocker early in his career but recently showed some improvement, according to Pro Football Focus. The Jaguars will likely take a look at Beatty as an insurance policy on the perimeter.

Prediction: Will Beatty signs with the Jacksonville Jaguars