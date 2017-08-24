Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile Named 2018 Senior Finalists for Pro Football HOF

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday that Houston Oilers linebacker Robert Brazile and Green Bay Packers lineman Jerry Kramer have been named senior finalists for the class of 2018.

Players must go through 25 years of eligibility for Canton without being selected before they are eligible to be a senior nominee. The senior finalists must be selected by 80 percent of the selection committee.

Former Seattle Seahawks star Kenny Easley was the lone senior selection last year while other notable players and coaches like Ken Stabler, Hank Stram, John Madden, Ray Guy and Doak Walker have been inducted through this process.

Brazile played for the Oilers from 1975-84, going to seven Pro Bowls while being named first-team All-Pro twice. He helped lead the team to the AFC Championship in 1978 and 1979.

"I'm speechless," the 64-year-old said of being a finalist, per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. "I can't believe it after all these years. What an honor. It's a blessing. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Meanwhile, Kramer was part of one of the best dynasties in NFL history, playing for the Packers from 1958-68. He was part of a squad that won three NFL championships and two Super Bowls in a span of seven years. The talented guard was named All-Pro five times in his career while blocking for Bart Starr and Jim Taylor.

He also served as the team's kicker for a few years.

His daughter, Alicia, has worked to get Jerry into the Hall of Fame and was excited by the news:

The 81-year-old Kramer will hope to follow many others from that Green Bay team into Canton.