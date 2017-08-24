    Donald Penn Reportedly Ended Holdout After Being Assured Contract Would Get Done

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2017

    Jun 13, 2017; Alameda, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders tackle Donald Penn (72) during minicamp at the Raiders practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    NFL.com's Michael Silver reported Thursday that Oakland Raiders left tackle Donald Penn ended his holdout after being led to believe he and the team will be able to come to terms on a new contract.

    Per Silver, Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie made "vague assurances" that Penn and the Raiders will "get something done" on the contract front.

    Penn returned to practice Wednesday after a 26-day holdout, according to ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez.

    In July, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Penn wanted to be paid like a top-10 offensive tackle.

    Per Gutierrez, Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 12 overall tackle in the league.

    Penn is in the final year of his contract, and according to Spotrac, he will account for a $7.15 million cap hit in 2017.

    The 34-year-old veteran is set to enter his fourth season with the Raiders after spending seven years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Penn received his second career Pro Bowl nod last season, and he hasn't missed a regular-season game in his entire NFL career.

