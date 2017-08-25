Mayweather vs. McGregor Odds: Latest Fight Lines for Money vs. Notorious

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will come out of retirement to face UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a boxing megafight in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Notorious is switching fight codes and will make his professional boxing debut against a legend of the sport.

However, Money has been inactive since 2015, and at 40, he is giving away many years to his 29-year-old Irish opponent.

The veteran remains the favourite, with McGregor's lack of ring experience and craft weakening his chances.

Here are the latest odds before the pair square off:

Mayweather Jr. win: 1-4

Mayweather by KO, TKO or DQ: 4-5

Draw: 33-1

McGregor win: 3-1

McGregor by KO, TKO or DQ: 13-4

Fight to go the distance: Yes: 9-4, No: 33-100

All odds provided courtesy of OddsShark.

Preview

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Mayweather has the added motivation in his return to the ring, safe in the knowledge that a victory would make him the most successful undefeated boxer at the top level in history.

Money is searching for his 50th win as a professional and will surpass Rocky Marciano's 49-0 record if he defeats McGregor.

However, Notorious will look to stop Mayweather in his tracks, delivering a stain on the legend's overall record.

According to MMA Fighting (h/t Coral Barry of Metro), Mayweather has fuelled rumours his opponent is struggling to make the weight at 154 pounds.

"I do my homework, I've been hearing a lot about him getting IV bags," said Mayweather. "I don't know if it's true. I'm just saying rumours. He got seven IV bags and with the Nevada Commission, that's illegal. But once again, I don't know if it's true. Allegedly, he's got seven IV bags."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Per TMZ Sports (h/t Barry), UFC president Dana White denied McGregor is struggling to make the weight for the huge spectacle.

Boxing fans expect Money to put on a clinic, but he has never faced a combat artist who has excellent footwork and genuine power in his punches.

Mayweather's orthodox tactics could count against him if the Irishman goes in fast and hard, nullifying his opponent's defence.

Money can defend against any of the best boxers in the world, but McGregor is unlikely to hide behind a jab for this contest.

Entertainment will be central to Notorious' plan, but he will also want to humiliate Mayweather after a bitter war of words before their battle at the T-Mobile Arena.

A diamond-encrusted belt has been made for the winner of the fight, and McGregor tweeted he intends to collect it on Saturday:

Mayweather is taking a huge risk with his legacy as he puts his perfect record on the line against a debutant, but McGregor is a genuine warrior who thrives as the underdog.

In the Octagon, the pressure is always on Notorious to win, but pundits are not giving him a chance in Las Vegas.

McGregor must not be underestimated, and he has the technical acumen to knock out any opponent in any situation, despite not being a naturalised boxer.

Mayweather was rarely tested in the latter years of his career, and his punch resistance will be diminishing as he ages.

If McGregor lands early and tests Money's chin, one of the biggest shocks of all time could be about happen.