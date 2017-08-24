    Florida Football Players Ventrell Miler, James Robinson Cited for Marijuana

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2017

    GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 03: A detailed view of a pylon showing both the Florida Gators and SEC logos covered in rain during the game between the Florida Gators and the Massachusetts Minutemen at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 3, 2016 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
    Rob Foldy/Getty Images

    Florida football players Ventrell Miller and James Robinson were cited for marijuana possession in their on-campus apartment Monday, according to Matthew Head and Neal Bennett of WTLV. 

    Miller is one of the seven players on the Gators already suspended for the team's opening game against Michigan.

    Per Brett McMurphy of ESPN, the suspended players used school-issued debit cards to buy electronics and then sell them for cash.

    Meanwhile, this also isn't the first misstep for Robinson. The highly touted receiver was cited for marijuana possession in Columbus during his visit to Ohio State. While the Buckeyes stopped recruiting him, Florida gave him a second chance.

    The two freshmen were caught Monday by a residential assistant, who notified police after smelling the marijuana from the hallway. They each admitted to owning one of the two bags found in the room by the officers.

