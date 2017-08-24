LeSean McCoy: Colin Kaepernick Not Being on Team 'Has a Lot to Do with His Play'

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy thinks that Colin Kaepernick isn't currently on an NFL roster, in part, due to his performance on the field.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday (via Joe Buscaglia of WKBW), McCoy said Kaepernick's decision to kneel before the national anthem last season "may have something to do" with why he remains a free agent, but it "also has a lot to do with his play."

