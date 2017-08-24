    LeSean McCoy: Colin Kaepernick Not Being on Team 'Has a Lot to Do with His Play'

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2017

    January 1, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy thinks that Colin Kaepernick isn't currently on an NFL roster, in part, due to his performance on the field.

    Speaking to reporters on Thursday (via Joe Buscaglia of WKBW), McCoy said Kaepernick's decision to kneel before the national anthem last season "may have something to do" with why he remains a free agent, but it "also has a lot to do with his play."

