'Last Chance U' Documentary Moving to Kansas JUCO for Season 3 of Series

Netflix announced Thursday that popular documentary series Last Chance U will highlight Independence Community College in Kansas during its third season.

In a statement (via Jason Kirk of SB Nation), director Greg Whiteley discussed the decision to move on from East Mississippi Community College:

"While we now have the opportunity to head to Kansas, we hope to revisit the people we've grown to love over the past two seasons of Last Chance U. We are forever grateful to the talented team at East Mississippi Community College who dedicated months of their lives in Scooba and trusted us to tell their incredible stories."

The first two seasons of the show focused on one of junior college football's biggest powerhouses in EMCC, as well as players who went on to join higher-profile programs.

That includes a pair of quarterbacks in John Franklin III and De'Andre Johnson, both of whom have since transferred to Florida Atlantic.

The Netflix press release noted Independence Community College is coming off its first winning season in 10 years, which is a far cry from EMCC's dominance.

Each of Last Chance U's first two seasons were released in the month of July, and the third season is expected to be available beginning in July 2018.