Mayweather vs. McGregor Undercard: Predictions and Updated Odds for Fight Card

Saturday's megabout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor could shatter records for pay-per-view buys. At least, that's what Dana White, the president of the UFC and the loudest voice in McGregor's corner (other than Conor's), thinks will happen.

Those who plunk down the $99.95 rental fee for the Showtime fight, along with those in the building at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will also be treated to an intriguing tripleheader on the undercard.

Here's a look at who will be warming up the ring ahead of the main event, with betting odds pulled from OddsShark.

Andrew Tabiti (-275, bet $275 to win $100) vs. Steve Cunningham (+215, bet $100 to win $215)

Andrew Tabiti and Steve Cunningham both know what it's like to be on top—if not the entire sport then certainly in their weight class.

Cunningham (29-8-1, 13 KOs) has twice held a cruiserweight crown, but he lost his last USBA belt back in March 2015 by unanimous decision to Vyacheslav Glazkov. Tabiti (14-0, 12 KOs) is the current NABF cruiserweight champion and will be putting his title on the line in Las Vegas.

It's only fitting that Tabiti is on the undercard for this fight. He talks a big game, sure, but he has the unblemished record to back it up, along with Floyd Mayweather Sr. in his corner.

“It’s so motivating being in the Mayweather Boxing Club right now and seeing all of these guys put the work in," Tabiti said, per Boxing News 24. "Everybody wants to be the guy who’s winning. Everyone is looking up to Floyd and trying to have a career like his. It makes you want to keep driving to be the best you can."

Tabiti should have the upper hand in this one. The 27-year-old Chicago native is 14 years younger than Cunningham and is clearly on the way up in his boxing career. But what Cunningham lacks in youthful vitality, he may be able to make up with his superior reach—82' vs. Tabiti's 76 ½'.

Prediction: Tabiti wins by split decision

Badou Jack (-450) vs. Nathan Cleverly (+325)

There will be more than just bragging rights and money on the line when Badou Jack and Nathan Cleverly come to blows. Jack, known as "The Ripper," will be aiming to rip away Cleverly's WBA (regular) light-heavyweight belt.

That could be a tall order for Jack (21-1-2, 12 KOs). This will be the 33-year-old Swede's first light-heavyweight fight. He had previously won and thrice defended the WBC super middleweight title.

"I told him welcome to the division," Cleverly said, per the Mirror's Martin Domin. "He’s going to find out the hard way. I’m going to give him a rude introduction to the division and show him how a world champion does it."

Cleverly (30-3, 16 KOs) has already successfully defended his championship twice. His reach is also one inch longer than Jack's, and at 30, he's the more spry combatant in this fight.

But Jack's speed and stamina are both beyond reproach. That he has the backing of Mayweather Promotions and trains at Mayweather Boxing Club tells you all you need to know about what kind of talent he is and how tough an opponent he'll be for Cleverly.

Prediction: Jack wins by unanimous decision

Gervonta Davis (-3500) vs. Francisco Fonseca (+1200)

There is no more promising boxer under Mayweather's wing than Gervonta Davis. At 22, "Tank" is the youngest world champion right now, and he will be looking to defend the IBF junior lightweight title for the second time. His record thus far—18-0, 17 KOs, including nine straight knockouts—suggests he should do just that.

Francisco Fonseca, though, is no tomato can himself. The 23-year-old Costa Rican has yet to lose a pro fight (19-0-1, 12 KOs) and has knocked out his last three opponents.

But this will be Fonseca's U.S. debut. As great as he's been in his home country, Fonseca could be in for a rude awakening against a top American talent on foreign soil.

“I will be the first world champion from Costa Rica, and that’s what it’s all about," Fonseca told Boxing News 24. "I fight for my family and my country.”

He might have to fight for his life, as well, against a pugilist as powerful as Davis.

Prediction: Davis wins by knockout