15 Must-Watch Future Stars About to Invade MLB in September

1 of 16

1B/OF Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

After bouncing around on the waiver wire from Baltimore to Atlanta to Cincinnati to Arizona during the offseason, Christian Walker is putting together an impressive season for Triple-A Reno.

The 26-year-old is hitting .312/.385/.607 with 34 doubles, 32 home runs and 112 RBI, and while he may not have a clear path to playing time at first base or in the outfield, he could be a dangerous weapon off the bench for a contending D-backs team.

RHP Dillon Maples, Chicago Cubs

The Cubs gave Dillon Maples a $2.5 million bonus as a 14th-round pick in 2011, and he's popped back up on the prospect radar this season after a disappointing start to his pro career.

Command remains the biggest question mark. He's still walking batters at a 5.3 BB/9 clip this year, but he's worked around those free passes to post a 2.31 ERA and tally 13 saves. Armed with a fastball that can touch triple digits and a lethal slider, he's also racked up 99 strikeouts in 62.1 innings out of the bullpen.

He won't be immediately thrown into the fire, but he has the stuff to carve out a high-leverage role down the stretch on a shaky Cubs relief corps.

RHP Rogelio Armenteros, Houston Astros

Cuban right-hander Rogelio Armenteros has quietly been a prospect on the rise for the Astros over the past two seasons, and it sounds like general manager Jeff Luhnow is at least considering a call-up for the 23-year-old, per Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle:

"He's been terrific in Triple A and we do see him as a guy who can help out. Now the question is, 'How many innings will he get?' We're expecting to have (Michael) Feliz and (Will) Harris and (Tony) Sipp and everybody back at that point.

So, with all of those players coming back and the guys we have now also still on the team, it becomes less likely that innings are available. But he's certainly a guy we're going to have to discuss."

Armenteros has posted a 1.97 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 10.8 K/9 in 118.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A, working primarily as a starter.