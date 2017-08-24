Zach Brown Rips Lane Johnson for Win Prediction, Says Redskins 'Don't Need PEDs'

Uncredited/Associated Press

The start of the NFL regular season is still a few weeks away, but we are already getting some good bulletin-board material for Week 1.

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson started things off by predicting a win over the division-rival Washington Redskins.

"Let me tell you what’s going to happen in a couple of weeks: This team is going to go down to D.C. and whup some ass against the Redskins," he wrote in The Players' Tribune. "We’re going to surprise some people."

Redskins linebacker Zach Brown didn't take that too well:

Johnson served a 10-game suspension last season after violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Eagles were 5-1 with Johnson in the lineup last season and just 2-8 without him, so there's reason for excitement heading into the year. However, those around the league aren't going to forget why he was suspended, even if he believes the situation was "screwed up."

Meanwhile, Brown is new to this rivalry in his first year with the Redskins, but he is certain to make a significant impact.

The linebacker is coming off the best season of his career in 2016, earning a Pro Bowl appearance while totaling 149 tackles and four sacks for the Buffalo Bills.

After hearing the guarantee from Johnson, he will probably come through with a little bit of an extra effort in Week 1.