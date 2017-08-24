    Cristiano Ronaldo Named 2016-17 UEFA Forward of the Year

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2017

    CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 03: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid holds the trophy following the UEFA Champions League Final match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the National Stadium of Wales on June 3, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)
    Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

    Cristiano Ronaldo was named the best forward of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League at the draw for this year's tournament group stage in Monaco on Thursday.  

    Real Madrid confirmed Ronaldo's award on their official Twitter account:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Real Madrid logo
      Real Madrid

      Barca, Madrid and the Press No Longer on Same Page

      Richard Fitzpatrick
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barca and Dortmund Agree Dembele Fee

      James Dudko
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barca Agree to Loan Sergi Samper to Las Palmas

      Rob Blanchette
      via Bleacher Report
      Real Madrid logo
      Real Madrid

      Champions League Group Stage Draw

      Rob Blanchette
      via Bleacher Report