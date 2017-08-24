Cristiano Ronaldo Named 2016-17 UEFA Forward of the Year

Cristiano Ronaldo Named 2016-17 UEFA Forward of the YearAugust 24, 2017
Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo was named the best forward of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League at the draw for this year's tournament group stage in Monaco on Thursday.
Real Madrid confirmed Ronaldo's award on their official Twitter account:
Real Madrid C.F. @realmadrid
🏆 BEST FORWARD ⚽ UEFA Champions League 2016/17 👉 @Cristiano https://t.co/wtzfXa3OHo2017-8-24 16:43:19
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.