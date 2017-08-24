Cristiano Ronaldo Named 2016-17 UEFA Forward of the Year

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo was named the best forward of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League at the draw for this year's tournament group stage in Monaco on Thursday.

Real Madrid confirmed Ronaldo's award on their official Twitter account:

