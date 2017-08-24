Ezekiel Elliott Expected to Play in Cowboys' Preseason Game vs. Raiders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

After sitting out the first two preseason games, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to play on Saturday against the Oakland Raiders.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Thursday he wanted to get Elliott some reps during the preseason with the idea he could be available in Week 1 of the regular season, via ESPN's Todd Archer:

"I think the biggest thing is just having the mindset of preparing him for Week 1 of the season, and that's the approach that we've taken. He's got a number of more reps in training camp than he did last year. If you remember, he had the hamstring injury last year and ended up playing in the second-to-last preseason game and got eight, 10, 12 snaps in that ballgame, so that's the approach that we've taken with him, and anything beyond that we'll take as it comes."

The NFL suspended Elliott on Aug. 11 for the first six games of the regular season. He has appealed the suspension, with Archer noting his appeal hearing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Garrett said after the Cowboys' game against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 12 he wasn't sure if Elliott would play at all in the preseason.

“If he were to play, I think he would play probably in a similar fashion as he did last year,” he told reporters.

Elliott's appearance in the Cowboys' third preseason game last year was his only exposure prior to Week 1. He had 48 yards on seven carries against the Seattle Seahawks.

The limited preseason experience didn't hurt Elliott in 2016. The former Ohio State star had 1,631 rushing yards, becoming the fifth rookie to lead the NFL in rushing.

If Elliott's six-game suspension is upheld, he won't be eligible to play for the Cowboys until Week 8 against the Washington Redskins.