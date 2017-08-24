Little League World Series 2017: Scores, Bracket Results and Thursday Highlights

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's schedule at the 2017 Little League World Series only features two games, but they will have huge ramifications heading into the final weekend in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Two of the four semifinal teams are set. North Carolina and Japan have already clinched spots in the United States and International bracket championship games, respectively.

Connecticut and Texas will play for the right to take on North Carolina for the U.S. title. Texas lost to North Carolina, 2-1, on a walk-off error in extra innings Wednesday. Texas previously defeated Connecticut when the two teams met on Sunday.

Mexico has won its last two games after an opening day loss against Latin America. It took on a Canada team that won its first two games by a combined 14 runs before being held scoreless by Japan on Wednesday.

Thursday Little League World Series Scores

International Bracket: Mexico def. Canada, 6-2

United States Bracket: New England (Connecticut) vs. Southwest (Texas), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Little League World Series Recap

Mexico 6, Canada 2

Mexico used a late offensive surge and excellent pitching to knockoff Canada 6-2 on Thursday, securing its spot in the International Championship game on Saturday.

The game was tight most of the way, with the score tied 2-2 after the top of the fourth. Mexico took the lead in the bottom half of the inning when Francisco Elizondo scored on a passed ball.

Things really broke open for Mexico in the bottom of the fifth. Jorge Garcia led off the frame with a solo home run. After Andre Garza was walked, Jorge Lambarria connected for a two-run homer to extend the lead to 6-2.

With the offense coming on strong late, Mexico took advantage of strong pitching from Garza and Samuel Juarez to contain Canada's offense. Garza was effectively wild with four walks in four innings, but he made it work with three hits allowed and seven walks.

Juarez was tremendous in relief. He closed things out with two shutout innings in which he gave up two hits and five strikeouts.

The next task for Mexico will be the most difficult. Japan has won its first three games by a combined score of 22-1, and the country is seeking its fifth appearance in six years the Little League World Series title game.