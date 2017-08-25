What's Next for WWE Raw Women's Division with Sasha Banks as Champion

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Sasha Banks is the new Raw women's champion following a clean victory over Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.

The Boss may be back atop the women's division on Monday nights, but what does that mean for the immediate future of the roster?

What can fans expect now that the NXT alumnus is champion for the fourth time?

As it turns out, not much different.

Despite the grand title change on a major pay-per-view extravaganza, Banks' victory does little, for the time being, to alter the landscape of the women's revolution on Raw.

That is not necessarily a bad thing considering the foundation WWE Creative has laid for the crop of talented Superstars.