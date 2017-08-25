What's Next for WWE Raw Women's Division with Sasha Banks as ChampionAugust 25, 2017
What's Next for WWE Raw Women's Division with Sasha Banks as Champion
Sasha Banks is the new Raw women's champion following a clean victory over Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.
The Boss may be back atop the women's division on Monday nights, but what does that mean for the immediate future of the roster?
What can fans expect now that the NXT alumnus is champion for the fourth time?
As it turns out, not much different.
Despite the grand title change on a major pay-per-view extravaganza, Banks' victory does little, for the time being, to alter the landscape of the women's revolution on Raw.
That is not necessarily a bad thing considering the foundation WWE Creative has laid for the crop of talented Superstars.
Another Quick Title Change
Sasha Banks has never held any of her previous three Women's Championships more than 27 days.
Given the fact that Alexa Bliss already pointed out that The Boss has never successfully retained her title, do not be surprised if WWE Creative makes the decision to have Banks drop the title this Monday on Raw when she defends against Little Miss Bliss.
If she does break the trend and successfully retains, there is still no guarantee the reign will even reach 27 days.
Raw has, over the last year, been a show that thrives on strong heel champions around whom it can revolve.
Unless Banks turns and begins a run atop the brand as its lead baddie, her stint as champion appears destined to follow the pattern set by her first three.
A Heel Turn and Feud with Bayley
Prior to Bayley's unfortunate and untimely injury just prior to SummerSlam, the expectation was that Banks would turn heel on her on-screen friend and feud with her over the Raw Women's Championship.
That never happened with the aforementioned injury forcing Banks into the No. 1 contender's spot, where she emerged as the division's lead babyface.
If she is able to retain the title long enough for Bayley to get back in action, do not be surprised to see The Legit Boss show her true colors and reignite a rivalry with the woman she shares so many classic matches and moments.
And rightfully so.
Given how poorly other members of the roster have been built on Monday nights, the most money and intrigue is in the reinstitution of the rivalry that captivated fans in NXT.
The history is plentiful, the tension real and their legacies forever intertwined. It is the best, most effective way to get Bayley back over as a babyface and to maximize the potential of Banks.
Alexa Bliss Remains Centerpiece of the Division
Until Banks makes her long-awaited heel turn, Alexa Bliss will remain the focal point of the Raw women's division.
Not only is she a heel and Raw loves to build stories around villains, she has become one of the few legitimate breakout stars of the brand extension. Bliss is a star and a true lead villainess whose work since ascending the ranks has been phenomenal.
Fans have responded and she has repaid them with increasingly superb in-ring performances and even stronger character work.
She is too good to be ignored.
While WWE Creative figures out where to go with the women's division, expect Bliss to be at or near the forefront of the female roster on Monday nights.
Continued Dominance by Nia Jax
Nia Jax has become an integral part of the Raw women's division. Despite a few more losses than she probably should have to her name, she has been well-protected by WWE Creative.
That will continue for the foreseeable future as management drags its heels on a full-fledged title push for the dominant competitor.
For whatever reason, WWE Creative has been reluctant to pull the proverbial trigger on a Jax title run, despite the fact that she has improved dramatically between the ropes and has finally embraced the unstoppable aura here in 2017.
Still, she has been fairly protected.
Even in losses to Banks, she has fought through tremendous pain from the Bank Statement and tapped out only when she had no other option.
She is a fierce, dominant performer who clearly has the support of management.
That will not change. Whether or not she experiences any growth in the foreseeable future is the question that must be addressed.