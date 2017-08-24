LeBron James: Fans Burning Isaiah Thomas, Gordon Hayward Jerseys 'Ridiculous'

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

LeBron James, who is no stranger to having fans burn his jersey, takes umbrage with that practice for others around the league.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star took to Twitter Thursday to point out the issues with fans burning Isaiah Thomas and Gordon Hayward jerseys:

Some Boston Celtics fans showed their displeasure with the recent blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving by burning their Thomas jerseys even though he had no say in the trade, via Victoria Nguyen of the Score. Kyle Koster of the Big Lead shared videos of Utah Jazz fans doing the same with Hayward jerseys earlier this summer after he signed with the Celtics as a free agent.

Cavaliers fans were quick to burn James' jersey when he originally left the team for the Miami Heat in 2010, while Heat fans burned his jersey when he returned to Cleveland in 2014. Kevin Durant also sparked plenty of bonfires after leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to sign with the Golden State Warriors last summer.

However, LeBron pointed out the hypocrisy of fans who want players to be loyal when fans aren't necessarily the same.

His defense of Thomas, his new teammate, also makes sense considering the point guard is a main reason Boston reached the Eastern Conference Finals this past season.

While Cavs fans may take issue with Irving after he asked to be traded earlier this summer, James defended him as well in a retweet of a fan not burning a jersey:

The practice of burning jerseys isn't likely to change any time soon, but it's difficult to argue with the perspective of the four-time MVP.