Ahman Green Pleads Not Guilty to Child Abuse Charges Stemming from June Arrest

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green pleaded not guilty to child abuse charges.

According to TMZ Sports, Green's 15-year-old daughter told police in June that he punched her in the face during an argument about washing the dishes.

Green was arrested in Wisconsin in June, and upon arriving to the scene, police found that Green's daughter's eye was "swollen, slightly black and blue, and had two minor scratches," per the criminal complaint obtained by TMZ.

While Green admitted to pushing his daughter, he said he "slapped her upside the head" and that her glasses caused the injury.

The 40-year-old Green played 12 NFL seasons with the Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. He was named to the Pro Bowl on four occasions.

Green will return to court in December, and faces up to seven years in prison if he is convicted, according to TMZ.