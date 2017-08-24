Vinny Testaverde's Son, Vincent, to Transfer Out of Miami's Football Program

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The University of Miami (Fla.) announced Thursday that quarterback Vincent Testaverde will transfer from the program.

Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports tweeted the following statement from the school:

Testaverde is the son of former Miami (Fla.) and NFL quarterback Vinny Testaverde.

Testaverde redshirted for the Hurricanes in 2015 and didn't see any action last season as a redshirt sophomore.

He began his collegiate career at Texas Tech. As a freshman in 2014, he threw for 116 yards, no touchdowns and one interception during the lone game in which he appeared.

Testaverde's father won the Heisman Trophy at Miami in 1986, and he went on to enjoy a 21-year NFL career.

The elder Testaverde ranks 11th on the NFL's career passing list with 46,233 yards.

Vincent Testaverde has yet to announce where he will transfer, but he will be forced to sit out the 2017 season under NCAA rules.