    Barcelona Transfer News: Ousmane Dembele Fee Agreement Rumoured

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2017

    DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 05: Ousmane Dembele of Dortmund looks on during the DFL Supercup 2017 match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Muenchen at Signal Iduna Park on August 5, 2017 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)
    TF-Images/Getty Images

    Barcelona have reportedly agreed a fee with Borussia Dortmund to sign France international forward Ousmane Dembele.

    The two clubs met in Monaco to negotiate terms of a transfer, according to L'Equipe journalist Bilel Ghazi (h/t Goal's Robin Bairner).

    There have been other reports about ongoing talks between Barca and Dortmund. Sky Sports La Liga expert Guillem Balague provided these details:

    Barcelona have been on Dembele's case for a while. In fact, their interest even sparked an indefinite suspension for the player after he was absent from training without reason.

    Even so, it seems as though Dortmund are now willing to relent and move on one of their key attackers after just one campaign in the Bundesliga. Dembele was outstanding for Dortmund last season, providing eight goals and 18 assists in the league and Champions League after a move from Ligue 1 side Rennes, per WhoScored.com.

    Speaking of the French top flight, Barca have needed a replacement for Neymar after selling the Brazilian wide forward to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal. With his combination of pace, technical acumen, creative temperament and eye for goal, Dembele has the attributes the Blaugrana need to finally move on from Neymar.

    If the transfer goes through, it will also show how player power still works, with Dembele essentially forcing his way out of Dortmund once interest from the Camp Nou became clear.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barca Agree to Loan Sergi Samper to Las Palmas

      Rob Blanchette
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ibrahimovic Re-Signs for Man Utd

      Rory Marsden
      via Bleacher Report
      FC Barcelona logo
      FC Barcelona

      PSG's Hostility Blocks Barca's Move for Di Maria

      Sport.es
      via sport
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Hoeness: Costa a Mercenary, We Didn't Like Him

      Football-italia
      via Football-italia