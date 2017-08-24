Barcelona Transfer News: Ousmane Dembele Fee Agreement Rumoured

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a fee with Borussia Dortmund to sign France international forward Ousmane Dembele.

The two clubs met in Monaco to negotiate terms of a transfer, according to L'Equipe journalist Bilel Ghazi (h/t Goal's Robin Bairner).

There have been other reports about ongoing talks between Barca and Dortmund. Sky Sports La Liga expert Guillem Balague provided these details:

Barcelona have been on Dembele's case for a while. In fact, their interest even sparked an indefinite suspension for the player after he was absent from training without reason.

Even so, it seems as though Dortmund are now willing to relent and move on one of their key attackers after just one campaign in the Bundesliga. Dembele was outstanding for Dortmund last season, providing eight goals and 18 assists in the league and Champions League after a move from Ligue 1 side Rennes, per WhoScored.com.

Speaking of the French top flight, Barca have needed a replacement for Neymar after selling the Brazilian wide forward to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal. With his combination of pace, technical acumen, creative temperament and eye for goal, Dembele has the attributes the Blaugrana need to finally move on from Neymar.

If the transfer goes through, it will also show how player power still works, with Dembele essentially forcing his way out of Dortmund once interest from the Camp Nou became clear.