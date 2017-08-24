An Illustrated Guide to Kobe Bryant's Nike Sneaker History

An Illustrated Guide to Kobe Bryant's Nike Sneaker HistoryAugust 24, 2017
Today is Mamba Day, a time to celebrate the career of one of the greatest basketball players to ever grace planet earth, Kobe Bean Bryant. To commemorate the occasion, B/R Kicks is giving you an illustrated look at every Nike sneaker in the Mamba's collection. From the sneakers he wore while dropping 81 to the post-career ADs, take a scroll through Bryant's impressive Nike catalogue.
The Nike Kobe 1
Year: 2005-06
Designer: Ken Link
Famous moment: 81 Point game
The start of the eagerly-awaited Nike Kobe Bryant signature line, the Kobe 1 took design cues from the very popular Huarache series as designer Ken Link introduced the world to Mamba Mentality. Released on Christmas day, Kobe wore this sneaker in some of his most iconic scoring moments, including the devastating 62 points he dropped on the Mavs, and the legendary 81 point game against Toronto.
The Nike Kobe 2
Year: 2006-07
Designer: Ken Link
Famous moment: Duel and Game Winner for Team USA Blue vs. White Scrimmage against LeBron before 2007 FIBA Americas tournament (Birth of the Redeem team)
After introducing the shoe on Christmas against the Miami Heat, Kobe would wear the II’s in the FIBA Americas tournament, the birth of Team USA’s “Redeem Team.” Back-to-back disappointing bronze medal finishes in 2004 and 2006 emboldened team USA director Jerry Colangelo to bring Kobe onto the roster. He would go on transform the culture of Team USA from the ground up en route to gold medals in 2007 and 2008.
The Nike Kobe 3
Year: 2007-08
Designer: Eric Avar
Famous moment: Kobe’s Double Clutch Reverse dunk against CP3 and the Hornets to seal the 2008 MVP award
From the misery of losing an NBA finals to the Boston Celtics to the achievement of winning his first league MVP, this sneaker spans some of the most emotional moments in Kobe’s career. He turned a lot of heads when he named the III one of his favorite sneakers of all time, but it was precisely this pain and misery associated with the shoe that made it so special in his eyes.
The Nike Kobe 4
Year: 2008-09
Designer: Eric Avar
Famous moment: Kobe’s hits a shot with all 5 Magic defenders around him over Dwight Howard on his way to his 4th Championship Ring.
Kobe’s first ring without Shaq saw him introduce his first low top sneaker, inspired by the cleats worn by soccer players on the pitch. He dropped commercials for ankle insurance, subverting critics who said low top sneakers didn’t have a place on basketball courts.
The Nike Kobe 5
Year: 2009-10
Designer: Eric Avar
Famous moment: Kobe celebrating his 5th ring as the confetti falls down in Staples Center after defeating the rival Boston Celtics in game 7.
There are few moments more iconic in Kobe’s career than him standing in front of thousands of Lakers fans in purple and gold and the white Kobe 5’s as confetti rained down from the rafters following a Game 7 NBA Finals victory over the Celtics. The five was even lighter and lower than its predecessor, pushing the boundaries of shoe technology as Kobe was pushing the boundaries of the game.
The Nike Kobe 6
Year: 2010-11
Designer: Eric Avar
Famous moment: Kobe jawing with LeBron while wearing one of his most iconic kicks, the snakeskin lime green Grinch 6’s on Christmas day as the Lakers faced the Heat’s Big 3 for the first time.
Perhaps one of Kobe’s most iconic sneakers ever to grace a basketball court, the Grinch Kobe 6’s with the snakeskin inspired upper and it’s bold coloring were hard to miss as he introduced them to the world in a vaunted Christmas day matchup with the Miami Heat’s newly formed big 3 of LeBron, Wade, and Bosh.
The Nike Kobe 7
Year: 2011-12
Designer: Eric Avar
Famous moment: Kobe wins second gold medal in 2012 London Olympics
Another paradigm shift in the Kobe line was brought forth by the Kobe 7 system, a series of modular enhancements to the sock liner and midsole that allowed for customization of the sneaker to the fit of the player. Plus it gave us some classic commercials featuring everyone from Aziz Ansari to Kanye West.
The Nike Kobe 8
Year: 2012-13
Designer: Eric Avar
Famous moment: Kobe debuts the Kobe 8 against the Warriors on December 22nd, and hits a shot after falling down in the middle of the play. (And then does the Mamba face)
The Kobe 8 marked a turning point in Kobe’s career, he was wearing them the night he tore his achilles in the season’s 80th game. The Mamba would walk to the free throw line and calmly hit two clutch free throws on one leg, the end of an impressive campaign where he was dragging the Lakers into the playoffs.
The Nike Kobe 9
Year: 2013-14
Designer: Eric Avar
Famous moment: Kobe Bryant passes Michael Jordan on the all time scoring list wearing the Nike Kobe 9 low tops.
Flipping the game on its head yet again, the Kobe 9 introduced a high top design and flexible flyknit upper that catered to Kobe’s needs post-achilles tear and aimed to make the shoe an extension of the player’s body that flowed naturally onto the court. It’s appropriate that the Mamba would pass MJ on the scoring list in these shoes, because the Kobe 9 was just as much a remix of what came in the past as it was something entirely new.
The Nike Kobe 10
Year: 2014-15
Designer: Eric Avar
Famous moment: Kobe Bryant hits a clutch three pointer over Paul George
Going down with a shoulder injury just 10 days prior to the Kobe 10’s slated January 31st launch date was indicative of the struggles that Bryant dealt with during the tail end of his career. The 10 would continue to push forward with its engineered mesh upper and reimagined midsole with full length Lunarlon and Zoom Air in the heel, but it was also the sneaker Kobe would wear as he announced his retirement to the world.
The Nike Kobe 11
Year: 2015-16
Designer: Eric Avar
Famous moment: Kobe drops 60 points in his final game in the NBA.
Kobe wore the 11’s in the final game of his career, closing it out with one of the most legendary swan song performances in the history of the league. Sixty points, the game winning shot, a crowd of millions enthralled every time he touched the ball, and then, as quickly as it had started, his storied career ended with a simple statement—“Mamba Out.”
The Nike Kobe AD
Year: 2016-17
Designer: Ross Klein
Famous moment: Isaiah Thomas drops 53 points and hits clutch shots in game 2 of the Celtics playoff series against the Wizards after his sister passes away.
The first Kobe sneaker to come out post-retirement, the A.D. is a continuation of the spirit and legacy of the Black Mamba. In one of the most emotional moments of the season, Isaiah Thomas showed his resolve and Mamba Mentality as he donned a pair of them with a written tribute to the passing of his younger sister, before dropping 53 points on the Wizards.
The Nike Kobe AD 2
Year: 2017-18
Designer: Ross Klein
The latest in the Kobe signature line, the revamped Kobe A.D. features a revamped mid-top design based on Bryant’s interest in color psychology and the external factors that inform the science and technology within his sneakers. Each shoe is a reflection of Kobe’s journey to continually get better and his unyielding quest for greatness.