An Illustrated Guide to Kobe Bryant's Nike Sneaker History

Illustration by Melvin John Rodas

Year: 2006-07

Designer: Ken Link

Famous moment: Duel and Game Winner for Team USA Blue vs. White Scrimmage against LeBron before 2007 FIBA Americas tournament (Birth of the Redeem team)

After introducing the shoe on Christmas against the Miami Heat, Kobe would wear the II’s in the FIBA Americas tournament, the birth of Team USA’s “Redeem Team.” Back-to-back disappointing bronze medal finishes in 2004 and 2006 emboldened team USA director Jerry Colangelo to bring Kobe onto the roster. He would go on transform the culture of Team USA from the ground up en route to gold medals in 2007 and 2008.