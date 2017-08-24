Vuelta a Espana 2017: Tomasz Marczynski Wins Stage 6, Froome Holds Red Jersey

MB Media/Getty Images

Tomasz Marczynski of Lotto Soudal won Stage 6 of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana on Thursday, with a dramatic sprint finish capping off an exciting day of racing.

The Pole edged out countryman Pawel Poljanski as they pushed hard to the finish line with Enric Mas.

Chris Froome held the red leader's jersey as he stuck with the pack behind Marczynski.

The Vuelta's official Twitter account posted a photo of the sprint for the the line:

Cycling Hub provided details of the stage result and latest general classifications:

The Serra d’Espada mountains offered a beautiful back drop as the peloton held firm in a highly tactical affair.

Three-time champion Alberto Contador was cheered as he set off, and the legendary rider proved he is still in excellent shape.

Niki Terpstra and Valerio Agnoli were the first riders to test the peloton, creating space between themselves and the field. Daniel Oss and Simon Clarke then took the lead, but it wasn't long before the pack was once again intact.

Team Sky upped their pace, dragging Froome into position, and they pushed hard as they tested their opposition.

Contador rolled back the years, going on the attack, and his bold move damaged the peloton as the riders fragmented.

JAIME REINA/Getty Images

Froome provided an answer to Contador's tactics, reeling the legend back in over the punishing gradients.

The race stayed controlled until the final 12 kilometres, with Marczynski, Poljanski and Mas chancing their arm with a full-on attack.

The trio opened up a 27-second lead, and the chasing pack decided to let them go as the GC contenders settled.

Marczynski proved he had the power in his legs in the final straight, storming clear of Poljanski and Mas at the vital moment.

It was the Pole's biggest win of his career, but eyes were fixed on Froome and Co. The Tour de France winner stayed in charge of the red jersey by 11 seconds.