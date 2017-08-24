Sean McDermott: Bills Aren't in Position to Trade LeSean McCoy

Michael Perez/Associated Press

On Thursday, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott shot down any speculation about the team listening to offers for running back LeSean McCoy.

According to Matthew Fairburn of Syracuse.com, McDermott said, "No," when asked if the Bills were in position to deal their superstar running back.

Benjamin Allbright of AM1340 and 104.7 FM in Denver reported Tuesday that the Bills were "entertaining offers" for Shady.

However, a source told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk "the Bills haven't entertained traded offers for McCoy, the Bills currently aren't entertaining offers for McCoy and the Bills won't be entertaining trade offers for McCoy."

The Bills recently made a pair of blockbuster trades, as they dealt No. 1 wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a 2018 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second-round pick. They followed that up by sending cornerback Ronald Darby to the Philadelphia Eagles for wideout Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick.

Watkins was one of Buffalo's top offensive weapons, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and has struggled to remain healthy.

McCoy still has three years left on his deal, and he has been one of the NFL's most productive backs since Buffalo acquired him from the Eagles in 2015. Last season, Shady rushed for 1,267 yards and 13 touchdowns and added 50 receptions for 356 yards and one score in the passing game.

The 29-year-old veteran has been named to four consecutive Pro Bowls. With Watkins gone, he figures to be the focal point of Buffalo's offense in 2017.

After leading the NFL in rushing last season, the Bills will likely need to be near the top of that category again to end their NFL-long playoff drought of 17 seasons.