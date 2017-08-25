Top Moments from Golden State Warriors' 3-Year Run of Dominance

0 of 10

You may not remember this, but there was a time when the Golden State Warriors weren't synonymous with NBA dominance.

Wild, right?

Granted, in the social media age, three years feels like forever. Especially when it entails unprecedented regular-season success, three trips to the Finals and a pair of world titles.

That's why even though this dynasty may still be in its adolescent stage, it's an appropriate time to get retrospective. And since the past three seasons have provided mostly peaks and higher peaks, there are a multitude of moments that rank among the best.

To give you a peak behind the curtains, moments can be anything from a single shot to an entire season. We've compiled the top 10 ones here, subjectively ranked based on their impact, impressiveness and overall significance.