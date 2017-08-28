Mae Young Classic: Viewing Info, Bracket Predictions and Spoiler-Free Preview

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE Mae Young Classic will change the game.

During a revolutionary time for women's wrestling in WWE, female competitors are set to get the platform of a lifetime. We will look back at this 32-competitor tournament as a catalyst, a seminal moment and a memorable showcase.

Some of the best female wrestlers from around the world will collide at the inaugural tournament. Japan's Kairi Sane, Toni Storm (representing Australia) and Candice LeRae of the United States will all make their mark inside the Full Sail University arena.

Much like last year's Cruiserweight Classic, less well-known talents will get a chance to shine as well.

Kavita Devi, the first female Indian competitor in WWE history, will step into the ring looking to be among those wrestlers fans are most buzzing about afterward. Miranda Salinas from Houston will take what she learned from training with Booker T and use it to dazzle on the big stage.

China, the Dominican Republic and Scotland will also be represented at the Mae Young Classic.

NXT's base, Full Sail University, is set to host the event. And Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross and former WWE women's champ Lita will provide commentary for all the bouts.

This is going to be a series of special nights filled with big moments and star-making matches. In terms of electricity, The Mae Young Classic is poised to be on par with the Cruiserweight Classic and United Kingdom Championship Tournament, which were some of WWE's best events in recent memory.

Read on for a spoiler-free preview of the historic event, complete with scheduling info and notes on the competitors to keep on eye on.

Viewing Info

WWE Network is the only place to catch all the action.

Fans will get to start bingeing the Mae Young Classic from Monday, when the streaming service releases the first four episodes of the tourney, beginning at 9 a.m. ET. On Sept. 4, the next four episodes will go up on the network.

The warriors who make it through the gauntlet will meet on a live special on WWE Network. The finals will stream live on Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET.

WWE has already released a bracketology special spotlighting the Mae Young Classic competitors.

Wrestlers to Watch

Jazzy Gabert is an imposing bruiser with wrecking-ball power.

The Alpha Female hails from Germany. She has been an MMA fighter, a professional strongwoman and a pro wrestling champ in a number of countries. Gabert will have a clear strength advantage over just about everybody in the tournament.

Storm has arguably the most presence of anyone competing at the event. She's a sauntering, cocky bruiser who has all kinds of "it" factor.

Progress Wrestling's first women's champion can brawl with the best and match up with any technician in the tournament. She's bound to deliver one of the top matches we will see during the Mae Young Classic.

Sane, formerly known as Kairi Hojo, is one of the best women's wrestlers on the planet. She has thrived in Japan with the World Wonder Ring Stardom, putting on a number of classic bouts.

Don't be fooled by her endearing smile and cutesy pirate-themed gear; she's a body-wrecking badass.

During the tourney, she's sure to clamp on some of her trademark submission holds like the Ikari (a bridging cross-legged Boston Crab). And her diving elbow drop is a work of art.

Rachel Evers is Hall of Fame manager Paul Ellering's daughter but is poised to make her name on her own at the Mae Young Classic.

She's a medal-winning powerlifter whose passion for the art of wrestling is clear. Evers has wrestled for NXT a few times in the past, showing flashes of the versatile in-ring style she's shown to audiences in Canada.

Bracket and Predictions

With the way tournament bracket is set up, WWE will waste no time in giving fans must-see matches at the Mae Young Classic.

Sane vs. Tessa Blanchard is the most intriguing of the first-round contests on the docket. Former Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim will take on the hard-hitting Sarah Logan, aka Crazy Mary Dobson. And we'll see former MMA fighter Shayna Baszler in action against Zeda from China.

Gabert, Evers and LeRae all occupy the same side of the bracket, so they will all have to go through each other to make it to the finals.

The biggest star of the event promises to be Sane, who is a top-flight performer with an impressive resume. The fact WWE has signed her to a deal beyond the event points to her getting showcased plenty.

En route to the finals, Gabert is bound to make waves with her power and presence.

Storm has show-stealing ability. She's sure to deliver at least one of the Mae Young Classic's top three bouts.

Credit: WWE.com

Put Sane in that same category too.

But don't sleep on anyone in this field. One unknown is sure to grab the attention of the fans along the way.

Avoiding spoilers will prove difficult, but the individual results aren't nearly as important as the success of the tourney overall. The Mae Young Classic is going to be a special moment in time, with 32 women kicking, diving and slamming their way into history.