Daniel Bryan vs. Kurt Angle: Which WWE Authority Figure Is Making Bigger Impact?

Credit: WWE.com

Kurt Angle reigns on Mondays, Daniel Bryan runs the show on Tuesday nights, and both WWE Raw and SmackDown are better off for it.

Angle is an ever-present general manager who controls the chaos of the red brand. Bryan can rule firmly, too, but his strength has been his silliness.

Which of these WWE authority figures is most improving their respective shows? Which GM is making the bigger impact?

The answer lies in how each man has been used in Raw and SmackDown's stories. Both Angle and Bryan have worked to maintain order when things grow messy. Both have been the guiding forces for rivalries.

The following is a look at where Bryan or Angle win out in terms of influencing the shows they are in charge of.

To get the latest on the WWE—all in one place—download the new B/R app.

The Case for Bryan

Bryan has added both a comic and dramatic dimension to SmackDown.

When the situation calls it for it, he can be convincingly stern and angry. When he fired AJ Styles, for example, he bolstered the story of Styles and Shane McMahon's rivalry with a tense moment.

But he's also been one of the things about the show that most brings a smile to one's face. His interactions with The Usos, as he endearingly tries to come off as cool, have been hilarious.

His charisma is a plus for the show, a trait we see less of now that Talking Smack is no longer regularly on the air.

He's one of the most believable and memorable characters SmackDown has. He's goofy and passionate. He's part authority figure, part friend.

AV Club writer Kyle Fowle is among those enjoying what Bryan brings to the table:

There is often a strong logic to Bryan's managerial decisions, too. This isn't The Authority playing favorites and stumbling over plot holes. He's out to make SmackDown a just environment.

And that has repeatedly led to him being a key part of SmackDown's stories whether he has pitted Shinsuke Nakamura against The Singh Brothers to give the babyface a measure of revenge or suspended James Ellsworth for his part in in the Money in the Bank fiasco.

Bryan has frequently been a narrative device, a means to move a rivalry along.

The Case for Angle

Angle's comedic moments as GM haven't been as plentiful as Bryan's, but he's a more active, steady presence on his show than the man running SmackDown.

WWE has made full use of Angle's popularity by having him appear early and often on each Raw. He often gives the opening monologue. He's nearly always a step or two away from any backstage fight.

And WWE has also made Angle the focus of a storyline involving Jason Jordan.

After weeks of secrecy and suspense, the GM revealed that Jordan was his long-lost son. That made Angle a means to catapult the rising star. Jordan is now a kayfabe second-generation wrestler, and he has nepotism on his side when it comes to getting booked on Raw each week.

Angle added emotional weight to Roman Reigns' attack on Braun Strowman at Great Balls of Fire thanks to his stunned response. Ahead of several big matches, it's been Angle who has informed the audience of who will be fighting whom.

The Olympian also doesn't have to share the stage with his brand's commissioner. Stephanie McMahon hasn't appeared on TV since WrestleMania. Shane, on the other hand, has been heavily involved on SmackDown.

So while Bryan and Shane-O-Mac carry the authority figure load together, Angle is running the show on his own on screen.

Verdict

Bryan has been the more entertaining GM; Angle has made the most impact.

Raw has used him to not only advance stories, but be the center of them. Angle's soap opera tale added a welcome air of mystery to Raw each week. He's been front and center for the Strowman vs. Reigns rivalry, a catalyst for The Golden Truth's pursuit of the tag team titles and a regular presence next to a number of Superstars.

And the results have been excellent.

The New Age Insiders podcast went as far as to proclaim Angle WWE's top GM in years:

WWE made a smart choice in casting Angle for this role. The company often relies too heavily on the narrative crutch of the authority figure, but Angle's GM tenure as a been a welcome surprise.

Bryan may make our hearts swoon with his clueless Dad act, but Angle is doing more to put his imprint on the show he runs.