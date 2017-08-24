Matt Wallace's Late Bogey Creates 3-Way Share of Lead at Made in Denmark 2017

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

There is a three-way tie for the lead on the opening day of Made In Denmark 2017, as Matt Wallace, Wade Ormsby and Steve Webster shot seven-under 64 at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort on Thursday.

Wallace had led until the final hole when a bogey putt punctured his efforts.

Wallace dominated the afternoon as he strung together a succession of birdies in a devastating round.

Five birdies over six holes set up a magnificent front-nine, and his form continued on the home stretch as he added another four.

A bogey putt on No. 10 provided disappointment for the Englishman, but he lost the overall lead on the final hole with an additional bogey.

Ormsby and Webster remained just one shot off the lead near the close of play, with both posting rounds of 64, but Wallace's late slip saw them move level for a share of the lead.

Webster had no problems on the longer holes on the course, sinking birdies on seven occasions, including the 644-yard No. 11.

Ormsby found a wondrous eagle on No. 4, but he struggled to get going again until No. 11. Four further birdies followed, but a bogey on the final hole denied him a better score.

There were two hole-in-ones on Thursday, as Zander Lombard and Edoardo Molinari mastered No. 16.

The European our highlighted Molinari's effort:

The famous hole is just 128 yards and is made to be attacked by the field of play.

Danish fans were delighted as they watched a rare occurrence happen twice in one day.