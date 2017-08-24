WWE SummerSlam 2017 Results: Ranking Fatal 4-Way and Every Match at PPV

0 of 13

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SummerSlam 2017 ran the gamut from cringe-inducing flops to spectacular displays of aggression.

Much of the undercard stumbled on the marathon pay-per-view. Rusev, Big Cass and The Hardy Boyz wrestled in matches that suffered from brevity, booking missteps or simply being boring.

Luckily, the night's top bouts mostly overshadowed SummerSlam's failures.

And it was in the most crowded rings that the most electricity crackled. Tag team bouts and a Fatal 4-Way match for the ages saved the show. When The New Day looked to fend off The Usos or Brock Lesnar fought to prevent three hosses from taking his Universal Championship, it truly felt like SummerSlam.

Based on the excitement of the action, the quality of the in-ring story and the amount of big, memorable moments, the following is a worst-to-first look at SummerSlam's card.