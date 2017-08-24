Jaylen Brown Says Celtics Fans Burning Isaiah Thomas' Jersey Is 'Pathetic'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown had pointed words Thursday for Celtics fans who burned Isaiah Thomas' jersey following his trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Wednesday, theScore NBA tweeted the following photo from a video that featured fans setting the Thomas jersey ablaze:

In response, Brown tweeted, "This is pathetic."

On Tuesday, Boston sent Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick to the Cavs for Kyrie Irving.

Thomas spent parts of the past three seasons with the Celtics and developed into one of the NBA's most dynamic offensive players.

He was named an All-Star in each of the past two seasons, ranked third in the NBA with 28.9 points per game in 2016-17 and finished fifth in the MVP voting.

Despite that, the 28-year-old became an expendable piece in the Irving trade since his contract expires at the conclusion of the 2017-18 campaign.

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge also acknowledged the hip injury that caused Thomas to miss time during the playoffs played "some" role in his decision to make the deal, per ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brown is now just one of four players remaining from last season's Celtics team that finished first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season and reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brown was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft out of the University of California, and he averaged 6.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game as a rookie.

He figures to combine with rookie Jayson Tatum in 2017-18 to give Boston one of the most promising young wing tandems in the NBA.