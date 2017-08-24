WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of August 24

1 of 4

Just 24 hours after a newsworthy SummerSlam, Raw was tasked with carrying over the momentum the brand created for itself at the summertime spectacular.

With appearances from Brock Lesnar and John Cena, and several new champions making their first appearance since epic victories, the show had enough to satisfy its fans.

Teasing John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena made his first appearance on Raw in over a year Monday night and wasted little time in calling out the brand's top dog, Roman Reigns.

Before anything between the two could escalate past an exchange of words, they were interrupted by Miz and Samoa Joe and were booked in a tag team main event.

It was during that match the tension between the two became apparent. An accidental Superman Punch from Reigns to his tag team partner nearly cost them the match and create an even more apparent schism between the two.

It is only a matter of time before Reigns and Cena go to war, each determined to prove he is the franchise player in Vince McMahon's traveling circus of sports entertainment. While some will take exception to the company not waiting until WrestleMania to pull the proverbial trigger and give the event a marquee match to build around, the contest has been a long time coming.

With Cena's time between the ropes seemingly nearing its end, delivering the dream match on any pay-per-view stage should be something fans are appreciative of.

A Scathing Promo Courtesy of The Miz

When The Miz is impassioned and truly believes something he says over the course of a promo, the result is almost magical. Monday night, he took to the squared circle and cut a scathing promo on Reigns and Cena in which he decried the number of opportunities they have received over the course of their careers while he was relegated to a Kickoff Show match Sunday night at SummerSlam in front of an empty building.

The legitimate anger and frustration that painted his face reflected the conviction with which he spoke and made for an even more engaging and compelling promo.

That is something fans are not privy to enough. It makes for better television and allows audiences to invest in Superstars more than they can under the current circumstances.

The Hardy Boyz vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

Fresh off a victory over Sheamus and Cesaro for the Raw Tag Team Championships, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins squared off with The Hardy Boyz in a marquee bout Monday night.

The match, the first test of the duo's title reign, was a highly competitive one that lent Rollins and Ambrose credibility in their role of champions. Matt and Jeff had been protected fairly well by WWE Creative since their return at WrestleMania 33 so beating them still meant something.

That the action was fast and furious, and the crowd was as receptive as it was, only elevated the overall quality of it and led to its status as the best match from Monday's broadcast.

Braun Strowman Dominates Brock Lesnar

Just 24 hours after manhandling The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam, Braun Strowman re-established dominance over Brock Lesnar Monday night on Raw, interrupting a celebratory promo by the Universal champion's advocate Paul Heyman and laying waste to the once-indestructible titleholder.

Strowman's growth and evolution from Wyatt Family afterthought to main event, crowd favorite has been a stunning one. It has also been incredibly fun to watch him grow from this generic heavyweight performer to a legitimately strong worker whose creative move set and knack for timing is refreshing.

On September 24, in Los Angeles, the culmination of his incredible journey to the top of the Raw brand will see him challenge Lesnar in the most important match of his young career.

Hopefully he can continue to build on the extraordinary performances to this point.