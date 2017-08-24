Barcelona Transfer News: Ousmane Dembele Pursuit Discussed by Dortmund

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have warned Barcelona to meet their valuation of Ousmane Dembele or face missing out on the player.

The forward has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou after Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain. Speaking about their pursuit, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told Kicker (h/t Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN.co.uk) the La Liga side need to pay up.

"We have made our ideas quite clear to them," he said. "Either Barcelona meets them or they do not."

As noted by Uersfeld, Dortmund are said to be holding our for around €140 million (£129 million) for Dembele, with Barcelona having already had a bid rejected for the 20-year-old.

