    Barcelona Transfer News: Ousmane Dembele Pursuit Discussed by Dortmund

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2017

    DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 05: Ousmane Dembele of Dortmund looks on during the DFL Supercup 2017 match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Muenchen at Signal Iduna Park on August 5, 2017 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)
    TF-Images/Getty Images

    Borussia Dortmund have warned Barcelona to meet their valuation of Ousmane Dembele or face missing out on the player. 

    The forward has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou after Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain. Speaking about their pursuit, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told Kicker (h/t Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN.co.uk) the La Liga side need to pay up.

    "We have made our ideas quite clear to them," he said. "Either Barcelona meets them or they do not."

    As noted by Uersfeld, Dortmund are said to be holding our for around €140 million (£129 million) for Dembele, with Barcelona having already had a bid rejected for the 20-year-old.

             

