Real Madrid vs. Valencia: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, and TV Info

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid welcome Valencia to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday as they aim to maintain their winning start to the defence of their La Liga title.

Zinedine Zidane's side saw off Deportivo La Coruna 3-0 in their opener, although the victory was slightly marred by a red card to Sergio Ramos, which will rule him out of Sunday's game.

Valencia are also out to make it two wins from two, having beaten Las Palmas 1-0 on the opening day, thanks to Simone Zaza's winner.

However, on current form Madrid look unstoppable. In midweek they beat Fiorentina 2-1 to add the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy to their Spanish Super Cup win over Barcelona and UEFA Super Cup victory against Manchester United.

Read on for a preview of Sunday's fixture, complete with the latest team news and viewing information.

Date: Sunday, August 27

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Time: 9:15 p.m. BST/4:15 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Football, beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go app (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

Team News

Cristiano Ronaldo remains suspended following his five-match ban picked up in the Spanish Super Cup, and he is joined by Ramos after the club failed to get his red card rescinded, per Dermot Corrigan at ESPN FC.

Ramos' absence means Raphael Varane should come into the team to partner Nacho Hernandez in the centre of defence.

Elsewhere, Marco Asensio and Isco both featured in midweek against Fiorentina, and Dermot Corrigan at ESPN FC said both could be on the bench against Valencia:

In attack Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema will continue with the Welshman having ended a goal drought last time out against Deportivo, per WhoScored.com:

Valencia, meanwhile, could look to give some of their new arrivals a debut against Madrid; Geoffrey Kondogbia, Gabriel Paulista and Jeison Murillo have all arrived to strengthen Marcelino's squad.

Kondogbia in particular says he is fit and hoping to feature for his new club for the first time at the Bernabeu, per Dario Puig at Marca.

Preview

Madrid's first home league game of the season promises to be a tough affair against a Valencia side that looks a lot stronger than last year and has already picked up their first three points of the campaign.

However, Zidane's men seem to have picked up where they left off last season, brushing aside Deportivo last week and Fiorentina in midweek, albeit in a friendly.

What does seem certain is that Madrid will score against Valencia and continue their current superb run in front of goal, as noted by WhoScored.com:

Yet they will know they face a tough test, particularly if last season's results are anything to go by.

Valencia beat Madrid 2-1 at the Mestalla in February, and only a late Marcelo winner gave Zidane's men a win by the same scoreline back in April.

The arrival of Kondogbia, alongside Dani Parejo in midfield, should further strengthen Valencia, and Madrid will need to be aware of the threat Parejo brings, as illustrated by Opta:

The absence of Ramos will weaken Madrid, and defensively they will need a strong performance from Casemiro to minimise the threat the visitors pose.

However, the club's current form and momentum, coupled with their free-scoring attack makes the champions a fearsome opponent, particularly on home turf.